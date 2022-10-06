Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,797,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,548 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,657,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,806,397 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $338,550,000 after purchasing an additional 222,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.52. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $43.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 9.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

