UMB Bank n.a. Purchases New Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 655,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,867,000 after acquiring an additional 90,076 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,797,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,607,000 after buying an additional 1,851,562 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BIP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BIP stock opened at $36.72 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 0.79.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.70%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

