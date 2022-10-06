Scott Wayne Deangelo Sells 1,250 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $90,775.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Scott Wayne Deangelo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 378 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $36,563.94.

Allegiant Travel Price Performance

ALGT opened at $77.11 on Thursday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $71.84 and a 12-month high of $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $629.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 122,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,001,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after purchasing an additional 81,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Melius initiated coverage on Allegiant Travel in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.60.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

