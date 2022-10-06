Seth Jaffe Sells 11,276 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Seth Jaffe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $239,662.50.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,343 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,065,858 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $17,395,000 after acquiring an additional 111,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 179,315 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 19,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 504,114 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $8,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,246 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.27.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

See Also

