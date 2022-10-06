ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Insider Sells $110,220.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) insider James C. M. Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $110,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,427,537.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock opened at $114.55 on Thursday. ICF International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.68 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.53.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.51%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in ICF International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 385,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 37,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ICF International by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 251,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ICF International by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 164,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,593,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in ICF International by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after purchasing an additional 23,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

