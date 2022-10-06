Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CTO Fiona Tan Sells 4,294 Shares

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $157,718.62. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wayfair stock opened at $35.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.62. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $298.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 563.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,249,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,000 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,258,000 after purchasing an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its stake in Wayfair by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,154,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,220,000 after purchasing an additional 773,999 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Wayfair by 9,872.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 474,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 469,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,171,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,819,000 after buying an additional 388,622 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price target on Wayfair from $140.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.19.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

