United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Director Sells $150,207.60 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.56, for a total transaction of $150,207.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $212.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $245.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 7.83.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($1.69). The firm had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.06 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 904.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,576 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $224,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 91.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $14,998,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 379,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,121,000 after buying an additional 58,936 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on UTHR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $263.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

