Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan Acquires 12,000 Shares of AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) Stock

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL – Get Rating) insider Vanessa (Fernandes) Sullivan bought 12,000 shares of AGL Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$6.60 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of A$79,200.00 ($55,384.62).

AGL Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AGL Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

AGL Energy Company Profile

AGL Energy Limited supplies energy and other services to residential, small and large businesses, and wholesale customers in Australia. It operates through three segments: Customer Markets, Integrated Energy, and Investments. The company engages in generating electricity through coal and gas-fired generation, thermal, hydro, wind, batteries, and solar power plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, broadband/mobile/voice, solar, and energy efficiency products and services.

