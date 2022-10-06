PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $121,080.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $121,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,138,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of PDCE opened at $64.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 2.50. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 47.13% and a net margin of 44.67%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the second quarter worth $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $450,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PDCE. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

