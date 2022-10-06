Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 1.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 6.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 0.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 69,939 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Sturgeon Ventures LLP lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 59,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Insider Activity at Trimble

In related news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $285,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,096.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Peter Large sold 2,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.32, for a total transaction of $156,048.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,537. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trimble Stock Down 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Trimble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Shares of Trimble stock opened at $57.61 on Thursday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.18 and a 52-week high of $91.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Trimble had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $941.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.