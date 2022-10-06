Nicholas Politis Purchases 10,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Rating) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$10.91 ($7.63) per share, with a total value of A$109,130.00 ($76,314.69).
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 29th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$11.67 ($8.16) per share, with a total value of A$116,660.00 ($81,580.42).
- On Tuesday, August 16th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.33 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of A$133,300.00 ($93,216.78).
- On Friday, August 12th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.04 ($9.12) per share, with a total value of A$130,390.00 ($91,181.82).
- On Wednesday, August 10th, Nicholas Politis purchased 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$13.24 ($9.26) per share, with a total value of A$132,440.00 ($92,615.38).
- On Monday, August 8th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.92 ($9.04) per share, with a total value of A$129,220.00 ($90,363.64).
- On Friday, August 5th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.97 ($9.07) per share, with a total value of A$129,710.00 ($90,706.29).
- On Wednesday, August 3rd, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.52 ($8.76) per share, with a total value of A$125,240.00 ($87,580.42).
- On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.42 ($8.68) per share, with a total value of A$124,170.00 ($86,832.17).
- On Friday, July 29th, Nicholas Politis bought 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$12.47 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of A$124,720.00 ($87,216.78).
- On Wednesday, July 27th, Nicholas Politis acquired 10,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$12.13 ($8.48) per share, with a total value of A$121,270.00 ($84,804.20).
Eagers Automotive Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
Eagers Automotive Cuts Dividend
Eagers Automotive Company Profile
Eagers Automotive Limited engages in the ownership and operation of motor vehicle and truck dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through: Car Retailing, Truck Retailing, and Property segments. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products.
See Also
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Eagers Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagers Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.