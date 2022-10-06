Insider Buying: IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Director Buys 5,821 Shares of Stock

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) Director Michael D. Loberg acquired 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IGM Biosciences Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $22.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $938.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.89 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.09. IGM Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.67 and a 12 month high of $67.14.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 608.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IGMS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

