Christopher Nardecchia Sells 428 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

