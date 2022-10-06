Christopher Nardecchia Sells 428 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rockwell Automation Price Performance
Rockwell Automation stock opened at $234.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.27. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROK. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.24.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.
