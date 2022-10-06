Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $645,583.33 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $645,583.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marathon Oil Trading Up 2.6 %

MRO opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,213,856,000 after purchasing an additional 392,821 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 15.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,050,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,296 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after buying an additional 2,904,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MRO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.