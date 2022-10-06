Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Cedar Fair from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cedar Fair from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $55.00 price objective on Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.25.

Cedar Fair Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $37.78 and a 12-month high of $62.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.58). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $509.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Research analysts predict that Cedar Fair will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cedar Fair

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 151,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 96,287 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,009,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 19,777 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,960,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,971,000 after buying an additional 217,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

