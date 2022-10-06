VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Gap Down to $179.30

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.30, but opened at $174.98. VeriSign shares last traded at $181.74, with a volume of 1,970 shares trading hands.

VeriSign Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total transaction of $2,541,908.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 687,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,437,682.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.80, for a total transaction of $127,958.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,265.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.