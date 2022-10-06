VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Gap Down to $179.30

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $179.30, but opened at $174.98. VeriSign shares last traded at $181.74, with a volume of 1,970 shares trading hands.
VeriSign Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.16. The company has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.98.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.84%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of VeriSign
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.
About VeriSign
VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.
See Also
