Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Shares Gap Up to $7.33

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.33, but opened at $7.74. Lyell Immunopharma shares last traded at $7.45, with a volume of 5,692 shares.
Lyell Immunopharma Stock Down 0.4 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of -2.03.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 566.14%. The business had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYEL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 683.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 784,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 61,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.
