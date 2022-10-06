ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Gap Down to $20.65

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.65, but opened at $19.64. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 shares last traded at $19.21, with a volume of 377,827 shares.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 377.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.