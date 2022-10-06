BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) Shares Gap Up to $65.25

Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.25, but opened at $68.83. BlueLinx shares last traded at $70.66, with a volume of 245 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BXC shares. StockNews.com raised BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $685.62 million, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 248.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of BlueLinx by 71.9% in the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

