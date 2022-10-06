Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) CFO Sells 4,100 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.18, for a total value of $947,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,397,336.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $218.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.25 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.71 and its 200 day moving average is $157.89. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.26 and a twelve month high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.02) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $190.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $292.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 32.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

