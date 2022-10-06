Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 41,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 457,628 shares.The stock last traded at $34.17 and had previously closed at $32.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methanex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Methanex Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.63.

Methanex Increases Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.69). Methanex had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.85%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methanex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Methanex by 60.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Methanex by 32.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 755,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,161,000 after purchasing an additional 183,416 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 0.3% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 715,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Methanex by 72.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 494,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,993,000 after purchasing an additional 207,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Methanex by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

