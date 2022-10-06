Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Gap Up to $24.85

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.85, but opened at $26.15. Surgery Partners shares last traded at $26.26, with a volume of 370 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGRY. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Surgery Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.53. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -74.20 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,845,000 after buying an additional 68,450 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 187.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 26,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Surgery Partners by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 394,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,080,000 after buying an additional 252,933 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

Featured Stories

