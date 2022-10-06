SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.78.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SEAS opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEASGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SeaWorld Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.