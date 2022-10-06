SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SEAS. Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.78.

SEAS opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.93. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.99.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $504.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,999,207.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $216,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,999,207.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher L. Finazzo acquired 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.99 per share, with a total value of $501,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,653.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $707,240 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 293.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

