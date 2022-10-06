Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Gap Up to $7.76

Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $8.17. Farfetch shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 100,544 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Farfetch from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Farfetch in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Institutional Trading of Farfetch

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Farfetch had a return on equity of 245.67% and a net margin of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCH. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Farfetch in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,461,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,277,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,350,000 after buying an additional 6,376,075 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,646,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,828,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,369,000 after buying an additional 4,237,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,305,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,310,000 after buying an additional 4,123,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Farfetch

(Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.