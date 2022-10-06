Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $171,877.40 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 27,110 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.34 per share, with a total value of $171,877.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,279,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,473,500.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,539 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $16,249.60.

On Monday, September 26th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 2,131 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.40.

On Thursday, September 22nd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 27,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $178,942.00.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $99,150.00.

On Thursday, September 15th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 16,369 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $108,526.47.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,500.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,600 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $23,220.00.

On Thursday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 15,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $98,850.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,595 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $49,747.25.

Brightcove Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $6.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.82. Brightcove Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $282.39 million, a P/E ratio of -112.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on BCOV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Brightcove

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Brightcove by 162.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Brightcove during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,947,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in Brightcove by 13.4% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,106,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,627,000 after acquiring an additional 722,280 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 28.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 422,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 93,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

Featured Stories

