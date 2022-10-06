Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of PulteGroup Call Options (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the typical daily volume of 622 call options.

Institutional Trading of PulteGroup

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 7.0% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 6,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 98,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $40.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.30. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PHM shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com raised PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on PulteGroup to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

