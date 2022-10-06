Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Up 7.6% in September

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.6% from the August 31st total of 5,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUK. Palliser Capital UK Ltd raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 103,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 40,688 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 191.4% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.08. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.37.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 65.42% and a negative net margin of 73.99%.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

