Insider Selling: Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) President Sells 5,600 Shares of Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $348,936.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 298,975 shares in the company, valued at $18,629,132.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Ryan Paul Barretto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $314,384.00.

Sprout Social Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SPT opened at $67.46 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $142.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Sprout Social to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 433.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

