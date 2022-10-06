Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 15,000 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $260,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,755,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,837,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Thursday, September 29th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $341,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $430.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I assumed coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 102.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 64.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.34% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

