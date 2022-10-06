Ares Management Llc Purchases 200,000 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Stock

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,871,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,818,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ares Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Ares Management Llc purchased 200,000 shares of Clear Channel Outdoor stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $270,000.00.

Clear Channel Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $4.10. The company has a market cap of $774.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $643.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.09 million. Analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,671,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,643 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 16,404,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,070 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,315,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 368,576 shares during the period. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,915,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,329,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports.

CCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.65 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.15 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor to $3.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.33.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas and Europe. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures.

