Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Director Purchases $206,450.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) Director David P. Blom bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.29 per share, for a total transaction of $206,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,188. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WOR opened at $44.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $62.83.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Worthington Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Worthington Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.10%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 59.1% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Worthington Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WOR. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Worthington Industries from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

