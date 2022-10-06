Short Interest in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Grows By 7.7%

Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the August 31st total of 92,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Ducommun Stock Performance

Shares of DCO opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $515.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. Ducommun has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.32 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 19.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Ducommun

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 922,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,311,000 after buying an additional 19,916 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 839,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,960,000 after buying an additional 28,819 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in Ducommun by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,072,000 after buying an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Ducommun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 431,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Ducommun from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

About Ducommun

(Get Rating)

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.