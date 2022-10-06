Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 463,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,184,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 20,655 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 626.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,077,583 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $30,635,000 after buying an additional 929,200 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,682 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 1.1 %

BHLB stock opened at $28.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $31.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $97.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.