Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Short Interest Update

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.7 days.

NYSE AGTI opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.47. Agiliti has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.26.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $273.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.66 million. Agiliti had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Agiliti will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Agiliti from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Agiliti from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agiliti currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agiliti by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Agiliti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Agiliti by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 500,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agiliti, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare technology management and service solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. It offers onsite managed services that are comprehensive programs for the management, reprocessing, and logistics of medical equipment at individual facilities and integrated delivery networks to monitor and adjust equipment quantities and availability to address fluctuations in patient census and acuity.

