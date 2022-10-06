Timothy M. Ring Sells 2,000 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $246,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,092.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 0.3 %

DGX opened at $127.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.40 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

