Joeben Bevirt Sells 50,428 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 50,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $214,319.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,796.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Joeben Bevirt sold 142,098 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $711,910.98.

On Monday, September 26th, Joeben Bevirt sold 120,599 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $602,995.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Joeben Bevirt sold 18,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $92,500.00.

On Thursday, July 21st, Joeben Bevirt acquired 35,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.39. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). On average, analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,308,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,151,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,656,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,490,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

About Joby Aviation

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Featured Articles

