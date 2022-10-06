Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Nikola Price Performance
NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nikola
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on NKLA. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.
Nikola Company Profile
Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.
See Also
