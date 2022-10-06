Mark A. Russell Sells 75,000 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) CEO Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total transaction of $267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.54. Nikola Co. has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $15.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Nikola’s revenue for the quarter was up 1710.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NKLA. BTIG Research raised shares of Nikola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Nikola in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nikola from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.83.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

