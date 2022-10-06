Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $337,433.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,072,870,299.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, September 30th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $335,961.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $338,813.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $336,421.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00.

On Monday, September 19th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.79, for a total transaction of $349,117.00.

On Friday, September 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $347,461.00.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $368,138.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $377,545.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $156.23 on Thursday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.09. The firm has a market cap of $156.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.31, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $399,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.