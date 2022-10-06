Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Price Target Lowered to $14.50 at Piper Sandler

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler to $14.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Brookline Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $943.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.59 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.70 million. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookline Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookline Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 72,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 42,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 14,599 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 76,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 148,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 44,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.