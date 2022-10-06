Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $83.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.22.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $69.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day moving average of $81.52. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $68.43 and a 52 week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Lcnb Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 4,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 314.0% in the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 9,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 173,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

