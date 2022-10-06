Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.37.

Truist Financial stock opened at $45.86 on Wednesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $42.56 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 47.17%.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in Truist Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 4,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Truist Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 13,844 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Truist Financial by 25.0% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

