Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 126,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,808,222 shares.The stock last traded at $32.80 and had previously closed at $31.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.43. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teck Resources by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 55.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teck Resources

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.