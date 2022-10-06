Citigroup (NYSE:C) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.24.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE:C opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $84.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.97.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.