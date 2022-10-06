ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Upgraded to Buy by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on COP. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $115.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

