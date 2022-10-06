Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Truist Financial

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PATK. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 1st. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Patrick Industries from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered Patrick Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Patrick Industries from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.80.

PATK opened at $46.30 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average of $57.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $1.89. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 45.44% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $1,268,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,760.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 8,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,251,000. Corton Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum product; fiberglass and plastic components; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; dash panels; and other products.

