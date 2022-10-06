Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,500 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,000 ($48.33) to GBX 4,800 ($58.00) in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,600 ($43.50) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,144.62 ($50.08).

LON ULVR opened at GBX 3,962.50 ($47.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52. The firm has a market cap of £100.77 billion and a PE ratio of 1,983.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,970.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,757.66. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,178 ($50.48).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

