Nariman Yousefi Sells 10,000 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $48.36 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Stories

