Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Cut to 78.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 85.00 to 78.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DNB Markets cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 71.00 to 70.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Norsk Hydro ASA stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.58.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

