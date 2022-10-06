Cameco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 28,210 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 942% compared to the typical volume of 2,706 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCJ. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Cameco in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 231.94 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.67. Cameco has a 52 week low of $18.03 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 1.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

