TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTFGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €33.00 ($33.67).

TFF Group stock opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. TFF Group has a 52-week low of 29.05 and a 52-week high of 32.38.

TFF Group manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines, spirits, and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, Oceania and South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers staves, cooperages, casks, wood and oenological products, and stainless steel containers.

