TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €33.00 ($33.67).

TFF Group Stock Down 10.3 %

TFF Group stock opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. TFF Group has a 52-week low of 29.05 and a 52-week high of 32.38.

Get TFF Group alerts:

TFF Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

TFF Group manufactures and distributes barrels and wood products for the aging of wines, spirits, and alcohols in France, rest of Europe, Oceania and South Africa, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers staves, cooperages, casks, wood and oenological products, and stainless steel containers.

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.