TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF) Upgraded to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TFF Group (OTCMKTS:FRFTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of €33.00 ($33.67).
TFF Group Stock Down 10.3 %
TFF Group stock opened at 29.05 on Wednesday. TFF Group has a 52-week low of 29.05 and a 52-week high of 32.38.
TFF Group Company Profile
